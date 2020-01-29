Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.45 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 207,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. 765,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,017. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.