Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

COG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,542. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COG. Citigroup started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

