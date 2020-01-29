Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,940,000 after buying an additional 363,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $14,258,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

BHC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 130,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

