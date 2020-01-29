Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,641 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ST. Oppenheimer cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

NYSE:ST traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,229,591.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,676,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,484 shares of company stock worth $5,662,498. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

