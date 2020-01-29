Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Middleby by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Middleby by 2.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 47.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 206,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Middleby by 39.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

