-$0.15 EPS Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

