$0.15 EPS Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 393,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $416.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

