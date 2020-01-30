-$0.21 EPS Expected for NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NuCana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NCNA stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.34. 995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,757. The company has a market capitalization of $165.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.03. NuCana has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

