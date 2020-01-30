$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Yelp reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $262.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.55 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of YELP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. 506,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yelp has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Yelp by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

