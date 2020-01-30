$0.48 EPS Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSBD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

GSBD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 53,843 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 257,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

