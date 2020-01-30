$1.08 EPS Expected for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.78 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $109,711.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1,330.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 164,874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 1,050.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 120,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regional Management by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,046. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $307.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

