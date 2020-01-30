$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

ANF traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.93. 1,121,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.