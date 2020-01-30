$1.59 EPS Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.84. SilverBow Resources reported earnings of $4.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 53.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

