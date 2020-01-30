111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading 5.6% Higher

111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.00, 334,865 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 278% from the average session volume of 88,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, ValuEngine cut 111 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Get 111 alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $570.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.11.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.