1,113 Shares in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,997,000 after acquiring an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $150.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.03. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

