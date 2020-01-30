1,193 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after purchasing an additional 529,341 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.43. 50,673,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,957,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

