1,240 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 221.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.56. The stock had a trading volume of 96,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,365. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.79 and a 1-year high of $185.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.