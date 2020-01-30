14,046 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,175,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 621,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

