15,624 Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Bought by TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,624 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.1% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.68. 22,808,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,531,204. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

