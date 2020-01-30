188,314 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 188,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

