$2.22 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report sales of $2.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck Mobilisa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 million to $2.45 million. Intellicheck Mobilisa reported sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck Mobilisa will report full-year sales of $6.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 million to $7.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.92 million, with estimates ranging from $12.22 million to $15.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellicheck Mobilisa.

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 190,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,616. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

