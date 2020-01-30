2,000 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 219.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 141,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

