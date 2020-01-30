$201.33 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will post $201.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.07 million and the highest is $228.28 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $594.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.55 million to $621.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $764.16 million, with estimates ranging from $699.81 million to $855.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $8,908,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 235,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.