2,075 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $490,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

LHX traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a one year low of $148.30 and a one year high of $225.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.80.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.