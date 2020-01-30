2,123 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $61,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 817.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

AEP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.39. The stock had a trading volume of 62,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

