23,153 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.6% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 27,103,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,765,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

