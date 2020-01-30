2,374 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $180.83. The stock had a trading volume of 62,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,927. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.