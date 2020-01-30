3,117 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after buying an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

