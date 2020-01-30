3,134 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.90. 1,517,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,289. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.09 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $114.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

