3,251 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $73.39. 175,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,096. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

