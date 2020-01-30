387 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $1,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $382,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,664,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,750 shares of company stock worth $14,653,388. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

