3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.51. 4,063,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.86. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.