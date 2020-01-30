40,000 Shares in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. 725,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,201. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

