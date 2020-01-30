$422.24 Million in Sales Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $422.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $414.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.90 million. Wendys posted sales of $397.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wendys.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Wendys by 10.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wendys by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Wendys by 385.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 446,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 88.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.