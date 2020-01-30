5,094 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.39.

Shares of QRVO traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.15. 150,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,139. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

