58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.66.

NYSE WUBA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.82. 78,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,058. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. 58.com has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $74.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. 58.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 58.com will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in 58.com by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 83,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 58.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after buying an additional 64,902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in 58.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in 58.com by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,556,000 after buying an additional 503,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 58.com by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

