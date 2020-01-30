5,900 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after purchasing an additional 944,224 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,466,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,714,000 after acquiring an additional 511,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 150.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 192,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,537 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 680.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,231. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 186.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

