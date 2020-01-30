64,165 Shares in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Bought by Quadrant Capital Management LLC

Quadrant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 189,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,284. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The business had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.22%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

