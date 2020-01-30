7,933 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,933 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.58. 2,885,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585,191. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.45. The company has a market cap of $330.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.