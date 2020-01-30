9,456 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,456 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $2,419,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.35. 1,841,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,374. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

