A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Shares of AOS opened at $43.80 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

