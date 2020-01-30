ABBC Coin Reaches Market Cap of $62.27 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (CURRENCY:ABBC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $62.27 million and $43.93 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, RightBTC, TOPBTC and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027583 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003608 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007298 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00035994 BTC.

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,003,278,740 coins and its circulating supply is 555,416,914 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation . The official website for ABBC Coin is www.abbcfoundation.com

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, RightBTC, DragonEX, DOBI trade, Coinsuper, OOOBTC, Bit-Z, BitForex, TOPBTC and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABBC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

