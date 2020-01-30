Absolute (ABS) Price Hits $0.0022

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a market capitalization of $28,138.00 and approximately $2,646.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

