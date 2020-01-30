Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. 1,407,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,741. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $335.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.40 and a beta of 1.98. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock worth $84,695 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Accuray by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,854,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 585,024 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Accuray by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Accuray by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

