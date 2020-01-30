Actinium (ACM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,203.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Actinium has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a market cap of $622,594.00 and $6,203.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,683,200 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

