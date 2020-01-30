ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $835,606.00 and $1.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,578,985 coins and its circulating supply is 83,436,975 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

