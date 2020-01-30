ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADDYY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

ADDYY traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.50. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

