Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.61. 23,664,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,395,712. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

