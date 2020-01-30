Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 944,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,412,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Cola bought 2,049,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,859 shares in the company, valued at $294,821.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total value of $532,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

