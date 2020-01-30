AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 229,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 80,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 285,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 403,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Raymond James cut their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.04. 2,551,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

